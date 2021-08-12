McGraw Elementary to return to remote learning

Yuma Education

COVID outbreak leads to 10-day pause from in-person classes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - C.W. McGraw Elementary School will return to remote learning for 10 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Yuma School District One made the announcement Thursday afternoon. It says, as a precaution, it will suspend in-person classes for 10-days beginning Friday, August 13. In-person learning will resume on Monday, August 23.

The district did not provide details on the number of cases involved, but the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) defines a " school outbreak" as:

Two or more lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus within a 14-day period

The infected individuals have had contact with others who do not share a house

The infected individuals would not have had close contact outside of the school setting

School District One says it continues to follow CDC and ADHS guidelines. Its school practices enhanced cleaning, social distancing, hand washing, and highly recommending face masks. The school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The district says it remains in contact with the Yuma County Public Health Services

District (YCPHD) and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.