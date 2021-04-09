YUHSD: 10th graders to begin AzMerit testing

Yuma Education

District to also prepare "Grab & Go" lunches for students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced Friday that it will be administering the AzMerit (AzM2) Test to 10th grade students (Class of 2023 cohort) on April 15, 20 and 21.

A regular start time will be in place for all students on April 15, regardless of grade. Students in grades 9, 11 and 12 will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. to work from home for the rest of the day via the Canvas Learning Management System (CLMS).

Start times will remain in place from April 20-21 too, however, all students will attend periods 1-3 and 4-6 on April 20 and 21, respectively. Grade 9, 11 and 12 students will be dismissed at 9:42 a.m. on both days to work independently from home for the remainder of the day via the CLMS.

All six YUHSD campuses will feature "Grab & Go" lunches for 10th grade students. Drive-through lunch services will also take place at their regularly scheduled time.

Tenth grade students are to be dismissed at regular dismissal time, and a late bus run is available for students needing additional time to complete the AzM2 test.

Students in 10th grade who have chosen the distance learning model have the option to attend school to take the test, or decline the test and continue distance learning on all three test days. Those taking the test(s) on campus MUST have a COVID-19 waiver on file.

For questions, parents/guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s school.

AzM2 is the statewide achievement test for Arizona students. Arizona public school students in Grades 3-8 and Grade 10 (cohort 2023 in 2020-2021 school year) will take the grade level AzM2 assessments in English Language Arts and Mathematics.

For more information, please contact Eric Patten, YUHSD Chief Communications Officer, at epatten@yumaunion.org.