Probation department opens third ASPIRE program site at local school

Project ASPIRE is an after-school program that provides homework assistance, sports, games, and field trips to children

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Probation Department's Project ASPIRE opened up its third program site at Grace Smith Elementary School in Niland.

The program was established on Thursday, April 20, by the Youth Services Division of the Probation Department.

The Probation Department and the Calipatria Unified School District worked together to establish more afterschool activities for Niland's youth.

Project ASPIRE is a program that gives children ages 9-13 after-school opportunities such as homework assistance, sports, games, and field trips.

“Project ASPIRE works closely with community partners, including the Imperial Valley Desert Museum, Imperial County Behavioral Health, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, a master gardener, and local businesses to provide students with a variety of enrichment activities,” said Jennifer Gomez, Supervisory Probation Officer. “This coming summer, ASPIRE plans to collaborate with the YMCA of San Diego to again offer program youth a week of sleepover camp in the mountains near Julian.”

There are also Project ASPIRE programs in Heber and Westmorland.

It operates three times per week at each location from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The press release said any youth living in areas with Project ASPIRE can sign up to attend with parental approval and also depends on available slots.

For more information regarding the program, contact Officer Gomez at (442) 265-2385.