Imperial County awards annual scholarships
15 students to receive grants for college
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors proudly announced the recipients of the 2020 Public Benefit Scholarship Program.
The program awards grants to graduating high school seniors, as well as to students currently enrolled at Imperial Valley College. Two students from each district will receive a $1,000 scholarship. One will get a $5,000 to help them continue their education.
This year's recipients include:
District 1
- Valerie Raygoza, San Diego State University - $5,000 Scholarship
- Enrique Valdivia, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
- Jireh Serrato, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
District 2
- Kailah Alvarez, University of Arizona - $5,000 Scholarship
- Alejandra Moreno, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
- Lessley Martinez, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
District 3
- Gabriella Esparaza, University of Arizona - $5,000 Scholarship
- Isabella Harvey, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
- Vianca Carruth, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
District 4
- Kendall Shields, Harvard University - $5,000 Scholarship
- Abigail Velasquez, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
- Cristopher Carrillo, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
District 5
- Sakhi Patel, University California Irvine - $5,000 Scholarship
- Melissa Villarreal, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
- Jorge Chavez, Jr., Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship
