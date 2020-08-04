Imperial County awards annual scholarships

Academic Allstars

15 students to receive grants for college

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors proudly announced the recipients of the 2020 Public Benefit Scholarship Program.

The program awards grants to graduating high school seniors, as well as to students currently enrolled at Imperial Valley College. Two students from each district will receive a $1,000 scholarship. One will get a $5,000 to help them continue their education.

This year's recipients include:

District 1

Valerie Raygoza, San Diego State University - $5,000 Scholarship

Enrique Valdivia, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

Jireh Serrato, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

District 2

Kailah Alvarez, University of Arizona - $5,000 Scholarship

Alejandra Moreno, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

Lessley Martinez, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

District 3

Gabriella Esparaza, University of Arizona - $5,000 Scholarship

Isabella Harvey, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

Vianca Carruth, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

District 4

Kendall Shields, Harvard University - $5,000 Scholarship

Abigail Velasquez, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

Cristopher Carrillo, Imperial Valley College - $1,000 Scholarship

District 5