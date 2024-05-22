Skip to Content
Education

Vista High School celebrates its 2024 Graduation ceremony

By
today at 9:22 PM
Published 9:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The largest graduation class in Vista High School history.

90 students walked the stage at Vista High School for its 2024 Graduation Ceremony.

Parents, families, and friends filled the Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School to cheer on their proud graduates.

The ceremony featured speeches from the principal, students, and the Yuma Union High School District.

"Our students have come so far as Vista Lobos, and kids that probably never imagined that they'd be speaking in front of a huge group like this, but instead leading their whole class, leading our community, it's really awesome to see those stories," said David King, Principal at Vista High School.

Vista High School is an alternative high school that serves at-risk students in our community and provides them with programs like credit recovery and online courses.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content