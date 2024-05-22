Vista High School celebrates its 2024 Graduation ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The largest graduation class in Vista High School history.

90 students walked the stage at Vista High School for its 2024 Graduation Ceremony.

Parents, families, and friends filled the Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School to cheer on their proud graduates.

The ceremony featured speeches from the principal, students, and the Yuma Union High School District.

"Our students have come so far as Vista Lobos, and kids that probably never imagined that they'd be speaking in front of a huge group like this, but instead leading their whole class, leading our community, it's really awesome to see those stories," said David King, Principal at Vista High School.

Vista High School is an alternative high school that serves at-risk students in our community and provides them with programs like credit recovery and online courses.