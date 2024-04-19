Skip to Content
ASA Education Colloquium to highlight importance of education in May

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group with the Arizona Students' Association (ASA) will be having its first ASA Education Colloquium in San Luis, Arizona.

The event will be on May 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis. Everyone is invited to attend.

The ASA Education Colloquium's purpose is to demonstrate the importance of education from early childhood to the university level.

Multiple speakers of different aspects and levels of education will discuss their viewpoints at the event.

LD23 State Representative Mariana Sandoval, San Luis City Council Member Luis Cabrera, STEDY Superintendent Tyree, and many more will be speaking at the ASA Colloquium.

There will also be around 20 booths from different agencies present at the event as well.

