Imperial Valley College set to host its Fentanyl Awareness Summit

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time, Imperial Valley College (IVC) is teaming up with the University of Baja California (UABC) to host a Fentanyl Awareness Summit.

The summit will feature presentations about the effects fentanyl has on health, security, and society.

These presentations will feature the Imperial County District Attorney's office, Substance Abuse Disorder Clinic, and Behavioral Health Services.

The goal of the event is to educate thousands of students about fentanyl awareness on both sides of the border.

Efrain Silva, Dean of Economic & Workforce Development at IVC says "We consider this to be a binational problem, not just here in Imperial County but reaching out to our partners and our young people in Mexicali as well."

Guadalupe Lupita Castro, Director of Student Health Services at IVC adds "It's affecting our society, it's affecting the security, it's also affecting the mental and health aspect of everyone involved."

The summit takes place on Wednesday in the political science building at UABC with a livestream available online.

UABC is the largest university in Mexicali.

IVC says they plan to work together again on future events.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024.

