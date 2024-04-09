Harvest Prep gets to nationals in STEM competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harvest Preparatory Academy will be representing Yuma on the national stage in the "Solve for Tomorrow" competition.

Harvest Prep was chosen out of 300 schools to present their project in Washington D.C. for a project that could potentially help Yuma, and the country out in a big way.

The school's winning idea is a salad bowl lid that uses ultraviolet-C technology to prevent E. coli outbreaks.

“We can do something big for our town and for the country not just our town but the country and we can benefit people in this way is pretty amazing," said Carmen Martinez, a student who will be traveling to the state capitol to present the project.

By making it to the finals the students have already secured $50,000 for their school.

One student shared his excitement.

“It feels like really honorable because we are like from a really small city and it’s really great to like represent our school and be like one of the top good schools out of the entire United States," said Karan Chava.

Alfred Santos, the teacher and coordinator of the project, tells his students can remain confident and focus on the bigger picture as they head to Washington D.C. at the end of April.

“Just be themselves it’s okay to be nervous but be confident when you’re presenting at the same time just show the judges the impact of what we’re trying to do to solve this very important issue in our community,” said Santos.

They will compete with nine other schools across the country for a $100,000 prize package.

Other students involved in the program are; Ashley Valencia, Mercedes Castro, Michael Castro, Eniah Endriga, Jorge Covarrubias, Christopher Miranda, and Hannah Tapia.