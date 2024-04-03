Secretaries of Education and Labor to hold roundtable event in Nevada

RENO, Neva. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su are in Nevada to discuss the importance of good jobs and high quality and affordable pathways into education professions.

According to NBC News, the secretaries are traveling to Reno and Las Vegas this week "to lift up the importance of good jobs and high-quality and affordable pathways into teaching to help address educator shortages."

NBC News says the secretaries are in Reno to speak with "school staff, district, state and labor leaders at Washoe County School District where, as a result of the most recent contract negotiated by the Washoe County School Board with the districts unions, and additional matching funds provided by the state, teachers will get a 20% pay raise over the next two years."

"All education support professionals will receive a 19.6% pay raise over the next year," NBC News said.

NBC News says following the roundtable, Cardona "will end the day visiting a FAFSA clinic for high school seniors held by Communities in Schools of Nevada and Communities in Schools Las Vegas at Desert Pines High School."

The roundtable will take place on Wednesday at 11:00am Pacific. To watch the livestream of the roundtable, see attached video.