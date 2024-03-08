Scholastic Aptitude Test now digital

(NBC) - Students taking the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will not need number two pencils and paper this year. The college admissions test will be digital for the first time.

This weekend, the college admissions testing season begins and for the first time, the SAT will be entirely digital.

The new version of the exam will be about an hour shorter but still set up with one math section and a section for reading and writing.

The highest possible score is still 1600.

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of testing season, many colleges dropped the test requirements for prospective students.

The college board, the administrator for the SAT, now wants to convince schools and students of its value.

While some elite schools like Brown and Dartmouth began requiring standardized test scores again, most allow students to decide if they want to submit scores.

The college board says 1.9 million students took the SAT at least once last year, about 200,000 more than in 2022.