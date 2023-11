Yuma County schools receive letter grades for 2022-23 school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Schools received letter grades from the Arizona State Board of Education (AZSBE) based on the 2022-2023 school year.

Including student achievement, proficiency, growth, and other key areas measured by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) exam.

We talked to three school Principals from Crane Elementary School District who received "A" letter grades at their schools.

Yuma Elementary School District One - Overall: B

"A" Letter Grade "B" Letter Grade "C" Letter Grade "D" Letter Grade Desert Mesa Elementary C.W. McGraw Elementary Alice Byrne Elementary Fourth Ave Junior High Dorothy Hall Elementary O.C. Johnson Elementary Castle Dome Middle James B. Rolle Elementary Mary A. Otondo Elementary George Washington Carver Elementary Palmcraft Elementary Yuma Private Industry Council Gila Vista Junior High Sunrise Elementary Educational Opportunity Center James D. Price Elementary Pecan Grove Elementary R. Pete Woodard Junior High Ron Watson Middle School Yuma District One Digital Learning Academy

Crane Elementary School District - Overall: C

"A" Letter Grade "B" Letter Grade "C" Letter Grade "D" Letter Grade Gowan Science Academy Centennial Middle School Salida Del Sol Elementary Valley Horizon Elementary H.L Suverkrup Elementary Crane Middle School Mesquite Elementary Gary A. Knox Pueblo Elementary Ronald Regan Elementary

Antelope Union High School District - Overall: C

"C" Letter Grade Antelope Union High School: C Carpe Diem Collegiate High School: C Desert View Middle and High School: C

Gadsden Elementary School District - Overall: B

"A" Letter Grade "B" Letter Grade "C" Letter Grade Arizona Desert Elementary Cesar Chavez Elementary San Luis Middle School Desert View Elementary Gadsen Elementary Ed Pastor Elementary Rio Colorado Elementary Southwest Junior High

Somerton Elementary School District - Overall: B

"A" Letter Grade "B" Letter Grade "C" Letter Grade Desert Sonora Elementary Encanto Learning Center Somerton Middle School Orange Grove Elementary Tierra Del Sol

Yuma Union High School District - Overall: C