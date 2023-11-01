Yuma Regional Medical Center and Arizona Western College pairing up for new building

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Arizona Western College are looking for the approval of a new building at Wednesday's Yuma City Council Meeting.

The building would serve as a place to educate young students pursuing healthcare.

It would also be the site of an Institutional Research Program and their Community and Family Residency Program.

“Those young people will be being educated in our building at the same time they’ll be training in this environment the place where they’re going to work,” said DR. Trudie Milner, Yuma Regional Medical Center Senior VP and Chief Operating Officer.

The building would be on the northwest corner of 24th Street and Elks Lane.

YRMC said it would be a first-of-its-kind model in the country.

