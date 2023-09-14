STEDY and YUHSD start new cosmetology program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- If you’re a high school student looking to get your cosmetology license, look no further than Vista High School.

The Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma and Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) teamed up for a new cosmetology program that costs up to approximately $25.

The class is open to all Yuma area high school students.

“The thing is students can go for two years and at the end set for their cosmetology, well their hair styling license right now, that’s what they approved to do right now and that saves families just a huge amount of money,” said Lorie Honeycutt, the Career Technical Education Executive Director.

So far there are currently 40 students enrolled, with the possibility of two sessions next year.

“I see that so many of our programs in the district, especially in CTE help to create college, career, and community-ready students, we talk a lot about, you know, building those skills but to me this program represents employability,” said Vista High School Principal David King.

Just last year in 2022, the district had more than 33,000 industry certifications earned across almost 100 CTE programs.

YUHSD also had a little more than 6,900 students in at least one class.

Classes for the new cosmetology program started in August.