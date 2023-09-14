Local high school student graduates from Arizona Western College

D’Lilah Fragozo was a former 8th grader from the Gadsden Elementary School District #32

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Kofa High School freshman pulls off a remarkable academic achievement.

D’Lilah Fragozo, a freshman at Kofa High School, recently graduated from Arizona Western College.

Fragozo's parents and teachers motivated and supported her to continue her studies beyond her grade level and was enrolled in the Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Early College Program.

Through the Early College Program, D’Lilah took most of her college credits in 7th and 8th grade at Southwest Jr. High School while in the Gadsden Elementary School District.

She was able to complete college-level courses while attending middle school through the program.

“D'Lilah's accomplishment is the definition of unbelievable in the best possible way,” stated Mr. Raul Rojas ACT Prep Teacher at Southwest Jr. High School. “It is hard to believe that a teen would have the emotional maturity to choose college lectures over softball games, or to choose countless hours of homework over time spent on social media with friends. If you have met D'Lilah, however, the feat becomes believable because of her academic talent and unmatched work ethic. She excelled in my regular school day class and in my after-school college classes. D'Lilah was my TA in eighth grade, and I remember she would spend time where there was little to do studying for her biology exams. To say that I am a proud teacher is an understatement. I admire her as a scholar and hope that numerous students will follow in the footsteps of such a young, outstanding role model.”

Fragozo's dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment allowed her to excel academically and surpass the expectations set for her grade level.

Congrats D'Lilah from all of us at KYMA!