Yuma Union High School District uses new program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) will be using a new program called "ParentSquare" that will help parents and schools communicate on a much better level.

The program will allow for mass notifications through an app to be sent out in the form of texts, emails, or phone calls.

The program will also break down language barriers between the parents and the staff.

“And one of the coolest functions that it offers is that it allows a parent and a teacher to communicate in the language that they’re most comfortable with,” said Eric Patten, YUHSD Chief Communications Officer.

Through ParentSquare, parents will have the ability to track their children's school news, activities, and events all in one place.

By involving the parents more and forming this communication, YUHSD hopes it improves the experience students have at school.

“Really pulling them in, making them a part of the learning process and then that communication between student and parent between parent and teacher really shows the student that we’re all in this together,” said Bibi Frazine, Director of Educational Technology.

Parents are encouraged to have their contact information and preferences on the YUHSD's student information system.