Skip to Content
Education

Local schools prepare to tackle AI

KYMA
By
Published 9:54 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained unprecedented popularity.

I talked to a couple of local schools about what they are doing to navigate this school year with AI Chat GPT.

AI Chat GPT came out in November of 2022 and later became viral with the number of things it could do.

For instance, it could write a whole paper on a given topic in a couple of seconds, which opened up a Pandora's box for students and how this tool could help them plagiarize their essays.

Schools are now thrown into having to navigate something from the unknown and adapt to what this could mean for teachers' classrooms.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content