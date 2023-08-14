Local schools prepare to tackle AI

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained unprecedented popularity.

I talked to a couple of local schools about what they are doing to navigate this school year with AI Chat GPT.

AI Chat GPT came out in November of 2022 and later became viral with the number of things it could do.

For instance, it could write a whole paper on a given topic in a couple of seconds, which opened up a Pandora's box for students and how this tool could help them plagiarize their essays.

Schools are now thrown into having to navigate something from the unknown and adapt to what this could mean for teachers' classrooms.