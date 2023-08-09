Skip to Content
Education

Reading challenge for local high schools

KYMA
By
New
today at 4:45 PM
Published 5:06 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With all the social media trends, from TikTok to dance challenges, how about a reading challenge?

Yuma Union High School District libraries have launched their sixth annual reading challenge.

The theme for this year is ‘Ocean of Possibilities.'

Cibola, Kofa, Gila Ridge, San Luis, and Yuma High are all participating.

The theme encourages students to “swim” through different literary genres.

“We just want to promote literacy across all of our campuses and this is a good way to do that, it's fun, interactive, and something they can do on their own time," stated Jessica Peralta, Cibola High School Librarian.

The winners will receive Barnes and Noble gift cards.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content