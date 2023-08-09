Reading challenge for local high schools

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With all the social media trends, from TikTok to dance challenges, how about a reading challenge?

Yuma Union High School District libraries have launched their sixth annual reading challenge.

The theme for this year is ‘Ocean of Possibilities.'

Cibola, Kofa, Gila Ridge, San Luis, and Yuma High are all participating.

The theme encourages students to “swim” through different literary genres.

“We just want to promote literacy across all of our campuses and this is a good way to do that, it's fun, interactive, and something they can do on their own time," stated Jessica Peralta, Cibola High School Librarian.

The winners will receive Barnes and Noble gift cards.