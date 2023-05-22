Local migrant student receives national scholarship

Carlos Salazar said the scholarship means a lot to him and plans to attend Arizona State University

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School senior Carlos Salazar received the Albert Lee Wright, Jr. Memorial Migrant Scholarship and gave a speech to an audience of migrant educators.

The scholarship is funded by the National Association of State Directors of Migrant Education and Salazar was one of the six students to receive it.

Salazar is a part of Kofa's migrant program and went to Albuquerque, New Mexico to receive the scholarship at the National Migrant Education Conference and gave a speech on Monday, May 1.

“This scholarship means a great deal to me,” Salazar said. “Since I came from a migrant family we don’t earn a lot of money and so $5,000 can go a long way for me, and this definitely helps ease the burden on my family.”

He plans on attending Arizona State University in the fall and is planning to get his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and become a Border Patrol Agent.

“Carlos is going to achieve all his goals because he is determined to have a career,” Kofa Migrant Advisor Leticia Pereda said. “I would love for all the students to take advantage of these opportunities that they have…and I hope we find more stories like Carlos’.”

The last Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) student to receive the scholarship was Diana Ochoa who graduated from Kofa High School in 2019.

YUHSD said the scholarship was named after Wright who was an advocate for migratory students and is aimed to help migrant family students with financial need who moved with their family or on their own for agricultural or fishing employment.