today at 10:29 AM
Published 11:35 AM

Imperial County Public Health Department hosts ‘Rethink What You Drink’ event

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The "Rethink What You Drink" event is to help raise awareness of the health risks of consuming sugary drinks and promote healthier drinking alternatives. 

The event is part of a state-wide effort by the California Department of Public Health’s Cal Fresh Healthy Living Program. 

Innercare Dentist Dr. Maximillian Chambers talked about the importance of avoiding sugary drinks as they can affect oral health problems. 

Students were also able to sample fruit-infused water as an alternative to consuming a healthier beverage. 

More details to come.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera

