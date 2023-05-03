Tom Horne visits San Luis High School

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne visited San Luis High School on his two-day tour to Yuma County.

San Luis High School was the only school Horne visited.

Tom Horne visited several different classes such as engineering, agriculture, math, law and public safety, and film and television.

Horne mentioned he was very impressed with the school.

San Luis High School recently went from a D grade school to a B grade school.

Samantha Byrd will have more tonight.