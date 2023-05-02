Skip to Content
Education
By
today at 5:53 PM
Published 5:57 PM

Superintendent Horne visits Yuma County

KYMA

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the Superintendent as he held a roundtable and town hall

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It’s a public event for Yuma’s public schools.

A town hall was held at City Hall with Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Superintendent Tom Horne first met with local educators, teachers, and parents.

Having a round table discussion, and getting a variety of views on education locally.

Horne says he is looking to increase test scores for students, and put school resource officers in every public school.

It’s his first visit to Yuma since being inaugurated in January but Horne has been to Yuma many times before.

He served as state superintendent from 2003 to 2011.

He says it’s always good to hear concerns and feedback from our community

“Every instructional minute is precious, we need to be focusing on academics, and get rid of the distractions,” Horne said.

Horne is staying in Yuma and on Thursday, he will be touring San Luis High School.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content