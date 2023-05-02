Superintendent Horne visits Yuma County

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the Superintendent as he held a roundtable and town hall

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It’s a public event for Yuma’s public schools.

A town hall was held at City Hall with Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Superintendent Tom Horne first met with local educators, teachers, and parents.

Having a round table discussion, and getting a variety of views on education locally.

Horne says he is looking to increase test scores for students, and put school resource officers in every public school.

It’s his first visit to Yuma since being inaugurated in January but Horne has been to Yuma many times before.

He served as state superintendent from 2003 to 2011.

He says it’s always good to hear concerns and feedback from our community

“Every instructional minute is precious, we need to be focusing on academics, and get rid of the distractions,” Horne said.

Horne is staying in Yuma and on Thursday, he will be touring San Luis High School.