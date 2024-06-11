Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to go close to 110 by Wednesday

today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:27 PM

A break from the winds is expected to continue until Wednesday as temps continue to increase

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will once again build over the Desert Southwest over the next few days, pushing temperatures back to near, and for some locations above, 110 degrees.

In response, an Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for south-central Arizona until Thursday.

A brief, relative cooldown will occur late in the week as an area of low pressure moves over our forecast area.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

