Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps still rising with hopeful cooldown for the weekend

KYMA
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 3:47 PM

While still in the triple-digit range, lower temps are expected by the end of the week for the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure building over the region will help promote the hottest temperatures so far this year through the remainder of the week, resulting in an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect through Friday.

Increasing cloud cover and a slight relative cooldown in temperatures are anticipated by this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content