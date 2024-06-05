FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps still rising with hopeful cooldown for the weekend
While still in the triple-digit range, lower temps are expected by the end of the week for the area
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure building over the region will help promote the hottest temperatures so far this year through the remainder of the week, resulting in an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect through Friday.
Increasing cloud cover and a slight relative cooldown in temperatures are anticipated by this weekend.