Crane District to increase teacher salaries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Effective on July 1, 2023, all Crane Elementary School District employees will receive a 7% salary increase.

The increase was approved by the Crane Governing Board at their regular board meeting on April 11, 2023.

The board also approved an increase to new teacher compensation with a base pay for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree at $41,375; $51,575 when supplemental pay is included.

Supplemental pay includes classroom site funds and approved stipends.

Since 2016, the district has approved over 45% in increases for teachers.

Other personnel has received over 35% increases in the same time period.

The difference between groups is a result of Governor Ducey’s “20% by school year 2020” teacher pay initiative.

Another exciting change for the new school year will be a $15 minimum wage adjustment.

The current minimum wage in the state of Arizona is $13.85.

Each year, the Human Resources Department, with input from Crane supervisors, evaluates each position and makes recommendations to the Crane Governing Board for the compensation and benefits package for the upcoming school year.

The Crane Governing Board approved all proposed recommendations for the compensation package.