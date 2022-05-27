Local robotics team represents Yuma at Vex Robotics World Championship

The annual competition draws teams from more than 36-countries and involves more than 3,000-teams

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the past four years Jay Bathrick and Nicholas McColl have been working with students. They created and developed the Yuma Homeschool Robotics Program.

Their robotics program helped students develop and magnify their science, engineering, and mathematical skills. As a by-product students inherently sharpened their problem-solving and team-building skills.

Bathrick and McColl's mentoring led their teams to the state and that got them on the Vex Robotics Championship ticket.

The Vex Robotics Competition is the Super Bowl of robotics competition and the Yuma Homeschool Robotics Program made up four of the twelve teams from Arizona to compete.

The Vex Robotics Championship was held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. In total more than 36-countries and 3,000 teams competed in a variety of events and classes.

Connor Bathrick a Yuma competitor says that the event was cool in the fact that teams from all over the world were in attendance. Connor mentioned that he was most impressed by the Japanese, Canadian, and the team from New Zealand.

Nicholas McColl says this was an incredible experience and stopped short of calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience since he plans on returning next year.