Nancy Pelosi to address Brown University commencement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the main address at Brown University commencement exercises later this month when the Ivy League college honors not only members of this year’s graduating class, but also the Class of 2020.

The university announced Friday that the California Democrat is one of nine people scheduled to receive an honorary degree during the three-day commencement weekend May 27 to 29.

Pelosi will deliver a commencement oration on May 29.

The university is holding a dedicated ceremony for 2020 graduates on May 28 because they missed their in-person commencement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.