Arizona Western College offers after-hours events for student registration

AWC wants to give students that can't visit during business hours the opportunity to become a Matador

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For many looking to further their education, time isn't on their side. For whatever reason visiting a college campus during business hours proves to be difficult.

So, the staff at Arizona Western College decided that they would offer those potential Matadors 2-days to visit the campus after hours.

On August 17 and 18, the campus will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Giving those interested in registering an opportunity to see what the college has to offer.

Now, if you're afraid you may be a little tired, well they thought of that too. The campus Starbucks will remain open during the 2-hour event.

AWC President Daniel Corr and his administration will be on hand to answer any questions, there will also be campus tours.