IVC announces free tuition for all

Education

IVC announces they will not charge students tuition fees and offer vouchers to students for books - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - IVC said students will get access to free tuition and book vouchers if they enroll in classes for fall 2021 semester.

IVC Public Information Officer Elizabeth Espinoza, said that this collective decision made by the school.

“Taking that student voice into consideration, speaking to the faculty and staff about what they hearing when they speak to their students. And administration, everyone comes together to talk about this,” said Espinoza.

She says IVC wanted to use this opportunity to give back to the students. She said the money to cover these costs being waived is funded from the federal and state level.

“There have been a lot of circumstances where a student couldn’t return to class and you know, we’re dealing with a pandemic. It’s very understandable,” said Espinoza.

When asked if this will be extended to the spring 2022 semester, Espinoza said as of now, IVC is unsure. They need to see how many people enroll this upcoming semester and if funds are still available, they will extend it to the spring enrollment.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra talks to students about how this financial help has affected them.