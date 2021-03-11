Crane School District to hold kindergarten round-up

Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Elementary School District is holding a Kindergarten Roundup for every school on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 5 p.m.- 7p.m.

Parents can visit any of the following schools in a drive-thru event to meet teachers and staff.

H.L. Suverkrup

Mesquite

Pueblo

Gary A. Knox

Salida del Sol

Ronald Reagan

Valley Horizon

Your child must be five years old before September 1 of the current school year. However, Crane District allows parents whose child's birthday falls between September 1st and October 15th to apply for early entrance if the child's skills and maturity level indicateKindergarten readiness.

The first 200 visitors will receive a free book from the school.

To register your child for the upcoming school year, click here.