YUHSD holds its first virtual science fair

Education

Students present their science projects from home this year - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District is rolling with the times.

In previous years, each school in the district would hold its own in-person science fair. Now that COVID has turned the world upside down, the district has decided to bring all the schools together today for a virtual friendly competition.

Participants from each school are competing against students from their own schools.

Cibola High School science teacher Kimberly Adkins says this is in place of the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo as it was canceled due to COVID.

The time and effort students put into these projects is not going unnoticed. Although it is a new way of doing things for the district, it encourages students to keep working and exploring.

Judges will announce winners before the day is over.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with students about their work.