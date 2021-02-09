AWC to hold virtual groundbreaking ceremony for library expansion

Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) invites you to its virtual Groundbreaking Ceremony to celebrate the long-awaited expansion of its library facility.

This new project will revamp the campus academic library to include a Digital Humanities Center, which will support the college and its three partner universities.

AWC said it plans to renovate the 2,029 square feet to create a more extensive group learning space and other spaces on the library's northwest side. The library was built in 1965 but was remodeled in 1991. Since then, it has not been renovated or expanded.

AWC said this expansion was possible through a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.

Tuesday, February 9, at 12 p.m.