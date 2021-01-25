Arizona Western College trying to save jobs

Education

AWC hopes to save as many jobs as possible with new funding from the second CARES Act

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The president of Arizona Western College explains how he is trying to avoid layoffs for its employees.

AWC's President Dr. Daniel Corr says the CARES Act II or second round of stimulus funding plays a major role in saving these jobs.

AWC has been approved for more funding through the second stimulus bill. The amount they will receive is still undetermined and is based on calculations explained in the bill. The college expects to learn the amount within the next two months.

Employees who voluntarily quit or, in some cases, retire also helps to avoid layoffs for other staff. Since the pandemic began, there have been five full-time positions that employees have voluntarily vacated. AWC has not filled those positions to reduce the financial strain they are facing.

Instead, positions are merging and crossing departments to help keep full-time AWC employees working.

Adjunct or part-time staffing has been affected throughout the pandemic with reduced hours. Unfortunately, some part-time staff has not received any hours due to less enrollment and fewer classes.

Dr. Corr shares the latest enrollment numbers in the most recent Corr Report. He says that just two weeks ago, enrollment was down 20 percent. Enrollment is down only 15 percent this week, a change in the right direction.