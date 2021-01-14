Annette Gonzalez-Buttner speaks out after Imperial County Officer of Education board votes for her resignation

Education

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Office of Education Trustee Annette Gonzalez-Buttner is refusing to resign, even after the board voted on her immediate resignation Monday evening.

The decision came as Gonzalez-Buttner faces various felony counts of election fraud in Imperial County Superior Court. Those charges allege that in 2014 she lied about her permanent residence in her 2017 candidacy filings for the position.

The board also stated Gonzalez-Buttner can not hold two seats at the same time. She is currently on the ICOE board and also on the Community College District board. Both are elected positions.

Gonzalez-Buttner says she is being unfairly targeted by the board. "The board has been racist, and misogynistic to me several times, and this another example," said Gonzalez-Buttner. She said in one instance she pushed for a reading program to benefit the Latino community, but said her idea was dismissed.

ICOE has also been in communication with the California attorney general's office. In the coming weeks they will determine if she can hold two board seats.

