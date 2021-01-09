Three Gadsden Elementary schools sharing $540K in funding

Education

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three schools in the Gadsden Elementary School District will be sharing a total of $540,000 in funds.

The schools getting the cash are Desert View Elementary, Arizona Desert Elementary and Cesar Chavez Elementary.

The money comes from the Arizona Department of Education Result-Based funding after each school earned a top 13% or top 27% on Arizona merit testing in math and language arts.

The three schools receiving the funding have many students who use the free or reduced lunch program.