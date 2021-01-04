McGraw’s Bring Cheer Campaign with holiday cards

Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students at McGraw Elementary School send holiday cards to people isolated due to COVID-19.

Yuma School District One says the school's student council had a set goal of gathering 2,000-holiday cards and delivering them to assisted living homes and shelters during the holiday season.

The Bring Cheer Campaign started in November across all District One Schools.

Students in Kinder through 8th grade gathered together to create holiday cards.

“We truly came together as ONE district this holiday season and made a lasting impact on our community and with our students. We are the example to our students that every simple action can culminate in creating a greater movement, and I am proud to be part of this great

family of educators” stated Mark De Young.

The cards were delivered to the following places.