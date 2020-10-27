Skip to Content
Westmoreland Elementary School welcomes a small group of students for in-person learning

distance learning

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino joins them for their first day back at school

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of three students eagerly lined up outside the gates of Westmoreland Elementary School. They hadn't seen their friends in months and you could see their excitement build up as they waited for their teacher to come take their temperature.

"We're allowing the students that need the one on one interaction to come back to school in cohorts. The students in special education they rely heavily on sensory learning," said Fawn Nielsen, Principal.

They are in a classroom of no more than three and each have their own teacher. They are spaced out and must wear masks or face shields at all times.

"We have a cleaning system, that allows us to sanitize classrooms more effectively," said Richard Cordero Superintendent.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino takes us inside Westmoreland Elementary School and shows us this new way of learning.

