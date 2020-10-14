APS ‘Supply My Class’ Awards $26k For District One Teachers

Education

Within the district, 52 teachers were selected as part of the annual drawing for Arizona educators.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thanks to Arizona Public Service's 'Supply My Class' program, 52 Yuma Elementary School District One teachers have $500 to go towards student supplies in the classroom.

A total of $26,000 was awarded to District One teachers. Their names along with 300 other teachers throughout the state of Arizona were chosen during the random drawings that occurred each Friday from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9.

"Receiving donations for my classroom makes it possible for me to acquire learning materials for my students that they would not otherwise have access to,” said Michelle Copeland who teaches at Palmcroft Elementary in District One.

The APS Supply My Class Program is open each year to Arizona teachers at K-12, Title I schools.