Crane School District Celebrates A+ Prestigious Award

Pueblo Elementary joins Gowen Science Academy as a recipient of the annual award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pueblo Elementary is one of 44 schools throughout Arizona to receive annual recognition for its excellence in education.

Pueblo Elementary which is in the Crane Elementary School District earned the prestigious Arizona Educational Foundation A+ School of Excellence Award for 2020.

It is good news according to Principal Bobbie Henry who said it couldn't come at a better time.

“Our school staff, students, and families are working harder than ever to meet the demands of what learning looks like in a pandemic, so it feels good to be able to recognize the exceptional job our school is doing," Henry said.

These schools were evaluated and stood out amongst others in areas such as school culture, leadership, assessment data, and community involvement.

They also participated in the Kids at Hope philosophy and belief that all children are capable of success.

Gowen Science Academy which belongs to the same district was the recipient of the same award in 2019.