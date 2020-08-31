Adapting during the pandemic

Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lots of student have struggled with remote learning since the start of the pandemic, but some special needs kids have had the toughest time.

Yuma's Gabriel Delgado's among them. Gabriel has autism.

Gabriel attends Flex It Academy. It's a school that caters specifically to the needs of autistic students. The academy switched to online learning back in March. Gabriel's mother says that's when his problems started.

“When you have a child with autism you know as parents we’re really trying to make it through the day. Keeping the routine the same as much as possible is the most important part of keeping their happiness. Making sure that they feel safe. Once the pandemic started there was a lot more anxiety and not being able to sleep at night.” Jennifer Delgado - Gabriel's mother

At the start of August, Flex It Academy brought students back for in-person learning. Jennifer says once Gabriel returned to the classroom, he relaxed again. Still he's adapting to some changes.

His daily routine now consists of temperature checks, and he has to wear a mask throughout the school day. Also, the school limits class sizes to no more than three students Still, Gabriel is glad to be back to one-on-one learning with his teacher.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez takes us inside the academy to see how it's helping its more delicate students survive these tough times.