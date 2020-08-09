Schools begin virtual learning as AZ releases new guidelines for in-person classes

Education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For most school districts in Yuma County, school has already started, but in a virtual setting.

On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey, along with top officials from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services and the Arizona Department of Education, came up with a roadmap plan.

This plan lays out how Arizona kids could safely return to in-person learning. The new details indicate two key components to reopening schools.

First off is how the school plans to implement strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This plan must be adopted, implemented, and posted on the local education agencies' website before onsite support services may begin.

The second key component is the level of spread occurring within the community.

The degree of community spread and the school’s migration back to in-person learning are equally important in determining when it is safe to reopen a school building.

Officials also add that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community is an important factor in determining when it is safe to begin in-person instruction.

Meanwhile, educator Kathrine Kaste from the Gadsden School District in San Luis says, she's proud of the effort students are making with the significant changes to learning.

“They've been really like trying, and I, we've had really good attendance so I'm really proud of our kids out in San Luis they have been really making a good effort to try everything we're asking them to, and that's huge especially at this age that you know it can be so discouraging. But the kids have made it better because they're turning in their work, they're showing up, they're early to their zoom classes, they don't even want to take a break, they want to go to the next class.”

Coming up tonight at 10 P.M. on News 11 and CBS 13: Hear about the benchmarks that need to be met before schools can fully reopen in the classroom setting.