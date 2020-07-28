Arizona Western College ready to have students back on campus

Education

School will be offering students both in-person and remote classes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College students are serving to begin classes soon, but with some changes.

Arizona Western College will be starting most of its in-person services on Monday, August 3. The fall semester starts just two weeks later on August, 17.

While some students are eager to return to anything resembling normalcy, there's others that are still unsure of the climate when it comes to the pandemic. Because of those weary of contracting COVID-19, the school is continuing to offer offsite classes. On August 17 al campuses will reopen including those in San Luis and Somerton. AWC will be following restrictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control. Students will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.