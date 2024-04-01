White House hosts annual Easter Egg roll event

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden and the First Lady hosted the annual Easter Egg roll at the White House Monday.

This year's egg roll theme was "Egg-ucation."

According to the White House, about 40,000 people were expected to take part in the festivities, although some wet weather did lead to some events being postponed.

Of course, the weather didn't stop NBC's Al Roker from hosting story time as part of the event.

The White House tradition dates back to 1878 when Rutherford B. Hayes hosted the first allowed children to roll their eggs on the South Lawn.