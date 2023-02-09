Skip to Content
Microsoft unveils revamped search engine

Microsoft is revamping its Bing search engine with the power of artificial intelligence.

The tech giant says it plans to invest billions in "Open A.I.", the company that's behind "Chat GPT".

They believe the update will allow Bing to provide a list of search results as well as answer questions, chat with users and even generate content to respond to queries.

The updated Bing was be made available for the public to try as early as Tuesday, with only a small group of users will have unlimited access.

The company said full access will roll out to millions of users in the coming weeks.

