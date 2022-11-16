Skip to Content
Health - special
By ,
New
Published 8:36 AM

Over one billion young people at risk of suffering hearing loss

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Global Health, more and more younger people could be facing hearing loss.

Researchers say they analyzed scientific articles about unsafe listening practices published between 2000 and 2021.

The articles looked at the impact of loud sound going straight into people's ears when they use headphones or at entertainment venues like concerts, bars and clubs.

The study estimated up to 1.35 billion people worldwide likely engage in unsafe listening practices and that's just those from 12 to 34-years-old.

Researchers say being exposed to loud sound can weaken your ear structure and can eventually cause permanent damage.

Article Topic Follows: Health - special

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content