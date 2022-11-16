Over one billion young people at risk of suffering hearing loss

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Global Health, more and more younger people could be facing hearing loss.

Researchers say they analyzed scientific articles about unsafe listening practices published between 2000 and 2021.

The articles looked at the impact of loud sound going straight into people's ears when they use headphones or at entertainment venues like concerts, bars and clubs.

The study estimated up to 1.35 billion people worldwide likely engage in unsafe listening practices and that's just those from 12 to 34-years-old.

Researchers say being exposed to loud sound can weaken your ear structure and can eventually cause permanent damage.