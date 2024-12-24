Imperial County hospitals receive low grades

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) and El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) received low grades in a recent survey conducted by a national non-profit organization.

Leapfrog says both hospitals scored a "D" in several areas, including patient safety, practices to prevent errors and communication with doctors and nurses.

Imperial Valley Healthcare District (IVHD) President Katie Burnworth says these grades are a sign of a broken local healthcare system that could be fixed if both hospitals merge into one healthcare district.

"Instead of two hospitals competing against each other, they could join together. Our board is focusing in quality of the healthcare, so I see it as a way to make everything better," Burnworth expressed.

"We could have more resources to give to our staff so they can provide better care. So, when I see the grades, I see a great opportunity for improvement and there is a big chance to evaluate what those are dissect them, and make a good plan of action to correct them, and make them better so we can provide better care for the valley," said Tomas Virgen, Administration Coordinator for IVHD.

IVHD says even though the grades are not ideal, it's a good opportunity for improvement.

"Having a united healthcare system will give us the opportunity to bring those additional funds because there will more opportunity to save more dollars, be able to build as a sole provider, which increases more dollars to the healthcare district," Virgen added.

"So, we have to merge together. They can really focus on what the community needs what specialties need and make where everybody has access to health care because that a big issue within our county access to healthcare,"

IVHD says it will continue to negotiate with both hospitals to become one strong healthcare provider in the Imperial Valley.