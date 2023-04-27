CA assembly bill passes to create new county-wide health district in the Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Assembly Bill 918 was passed Thursday where it will expand Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District into a countywide healthcare district.

The City of El Centro, UC San Diego Health, and El Centro Regional Medical Center announced the passing of the bill with a unanimous vote of committee members present out of the California State Assembly Committee on Local Government.

Assemblymember Garcia who was the bill's author told the committee that a single healthcare district would benefit the residents of Imperial County by providing needed healthcare access.

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner made the motion and Assemblymember Marie Waldron seconded to approve the bill.

Assembly Bill 918 will combine El Centro Regional Medical Center, Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District, and the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District together as one healthcare district.

The press release mentioned Imperial County is experiencing a healthcare crisis.

There has been a shortage of primary care providers, limited medical and surgical specialties, lengthy wait times for medical care, insufficient urgent care services, and a lack of emergency transportation.

Such challenges have been affecting the health and well-being of the people who live and work in Imperial County, said the press release.