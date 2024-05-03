Imperial Valley Health District begins structuring new electoral district maps

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Health District (IVHD) said it has contracted the National Demographic Corporation to establish the new seven electoral districts.

IVHD said these electoral district maps are made to ensure unbiased representation on the Board of Directors. Each district was also designed to have an equal voice in the decision-making process.

“The release of the draft district maps is a significant milestone that shows the IVHD board's unwavering commitment to creating a unified healthcare district for the Imperial Valley. This marks the beginning of a robust and reliable healthcare district that prioritizes the needs of all Imperial Valley residents,” said IVHD Board President Katie Burnworth.

Below are some of the draft maps that were provided by IVHD.

IVHD said will hold its board meetings on the second Thursday of each month.

The next meeting will be on May 9 at 6 p.m. at the City of El Centro Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street.

IVHD said the meetings are also broadcast live on Zoom.

For more information, go to iv-hd.org.