YPD and DEA to host National Take Back Initiative

Yuma Police Department
today at 3:24 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting the National Drug Take Back Initiative next weekend.

In a press release, the event is to "give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft left by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs."

The event will take place at YPD headquarters, located at 1500 South First Avenue on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

YPD says the event is free and anonymous. To learn more about the event, read the press release below.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

