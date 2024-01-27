Skip to Content
Local newspaper hosts first Yuma Wellness & Care Fair

By ,
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Sun, in collaboration with the City of Yuma and the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), hosted the first Wellness & Care Fair on Saturday.

The fair, which took place at the Yuma Civic Center from 9:00am to 1:00pm, is to help the Yuma community in taking better care of themselves.

There were activities, demonstrations, speakers, health screenings and other events during the fair, like yoga, tai-chi, and pickleball demos.

"We have a variety of things for people to get involved with to help them start the new year off right with their health...Because we want to give the City of Yuma to know that if you need help somewhere, we've got it for you.

Stephanie Daniels, Event Manager for the Yuma Sun

If you missed out on the fair, Daniels says the fair will be a yearly event.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

