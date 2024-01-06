San Luis parents create GoFundMe to help infant son with congenital heart defect

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A mother and father from San Luis created a GoFundMe to help their infant son who has a congenital heart defect.

According to the GoFundMe page, at the 20 week mark of the pregnancy, the parents learned that their son has a heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), as well as Pulmonary atresia, where "the valve that controls the blood flow from the heart to the lungs did not form at all."

Courtesy: GoFundMe

14 weeks later, after taking an ultrasound test at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), the page says doctors thought the baby was going to be born as the mother had contractions, to which she was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix for the remainder of the pregnancy.

The parents said their son was born on October 14, 2023, three weeks later, and was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), according to the page. He is currently in stable condition, but is said to have a long journey ahead of him.

Courtesy: GoFundMe

The parents has created the GoFundMe, with the goal of raising $3,000 to fund their son's open heart surgery, when he is between four-to-six months old, to do a full repair of his heart.

To learn more about the infant's heart journey, and to make a donation, click HERE.